Then Brig. Gen. Antonio V. Munera (left), the commanding general for 20th CBRNE Command, recognized Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert V. Hocog from Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Team 2 for his work with U.S. Army South during Exercise Fused Response. Munera has since been promoted to major general.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6805200
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-JQ167-538
|Resolution:
|4053x2769
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Hometown:
|SALINAS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|TEHACHAPI, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WMD Coordination Team members recognized for Exercise Fused Response [Image 3 of 3], by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
