    Legal Leader Professional Development [Image 10 of 10]

    Legal Leader Professional Development

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    ​​The Judge Advocate with the Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conducted a Legal Professional Development for command teams within the brigade, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug 19. Training like these help the legal team and the leadership work toward solutions to provide a better atmosphere within their ranks.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield

