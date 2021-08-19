Legal Leader Professional Development

The Judge Advocate with the Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conducted a Legal Professional Development for command teams within the brigade, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug 19. Training like these help the legal team and the leadership work toward solutions to provide a better atmosphere within their ranks.
|08.19.2021
|08.26.2021 11:47
|6805193
|210819-A-NX556-723
|5460x3817
|3.72 MB
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|2
|0
