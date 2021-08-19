Legal Leader Professional Development

Photo By Sgt. Laurissa Hodges | ​​The Judge Advocate with the Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Laurissa Hodges | ​​The Judge Advocate with the Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conducted a Legal Professional Development for command teams within the brigade, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug 19. Training like these help the legal team and the leadership work toward solutions to provide a better atmosphere within their ranks. see less | View Image Page

The Judge Advocate with the Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conducted a Legal Professional Development for command teams within the brigade, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug 19.



“It’s important to make sure that the command team understand what they can expect from us and what we can expect from them in terms of executing an Article 15, chapters and GOMARS {General Officer Memorandum of Reprimand} effectively,” said Capt. Simon A. Barta the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Judge Advocate.



Another reason the LPD was held was to serve as a refresher for incoming and outgoing leadership.



“It also shows them that not everything needs to be taken higher and that it can be handled at their level,” said Sgt. Trevor Gulette a paralegal specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd DSB.



While some of the information served as a refresher some provided new insight.



“I had not previously realized that an administrative separation for patterns of misconduct generally requires at least one rehabilitative transfer with a minimum of three months in each unit,” said Capt. Joshua Moore the commander of 24th Ordnance Company, 87th DSSB.



“The training provides the command team with the ability to flatten communications with us so that they are speaking the same language as us and we can work together,” said Barta.



Though leadership were the only Soldiers that attended the class, their attendance also benefits their Soldiers.



“It helps the Soldiers because if the commanders know what they are doing then it helps process the Soldier’s paperwork faster so that the Soldiers are not sitting in limbo,” said Gulette.



The legal team, command teams and Soldiers all do their part in working towards a common goal.



“All commanders have a responsibility to our Soldiers to fully understand military justice and the correct processes and procedures to enforce good order and discipline within our organizations,” said Moore.



Moving forward, the legal team plans to continue conducting legal leader professional development training to strengthen the readiness of the 3rd DSB.



“We have two more slated in the next 30 days,” said Barta. “Depending on the COVID restrictions, it may turn into a virtual event, but right now we plan to have three towards the end of September.”



