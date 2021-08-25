Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford [Image 2 of 6]

    B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing flies overhead at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 25, 2021. The B-2 flyover was part of a Bomber Task Force mission in which aircraft conduct theater and flight training across Europe and Africa. The BTF missions, which have been occurring since 2018, provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. The bomber missions enhance readiness and provide the training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

