Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford [Image 3 of 6]

    B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing flies overhead at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 25, 2021. The B-2 flyover was part of a Bomber Task Force mission in which aircraft conduct theater and flight training across Europe and Africa. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 09:04
    Photo ID: 6804780
    VIRIN: 210825-F-VS137-1004
    Resolution: 2651x1767
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford
    B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford
    B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford
    B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford
    B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford
    B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    Bomber Task Force
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT