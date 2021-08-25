A B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing flies overhead at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 25, 2021. The B-2 flyover was part of a Bomber Task Force mission in which aircraft conduct theater and flight training across Europe and Africa. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 09:03
|Photo ID:
|6804778
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-VS137-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, B-2 Spirit conducts low approach over RAF Fairford [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
