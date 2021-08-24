PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Nathaniel Kvalvik, from Honolulu, Hawaii., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), waves to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the IndoPacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 01:35 Photo ID: 6803653 VIRIN: 210824-N-BX791-1245 Resolution: 4309x2873 Size: 774.5 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America sails alongside partner nations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.