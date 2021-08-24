USS America sails alongside partner nations.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Ise (DD 182) sails in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

