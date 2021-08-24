Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America sails alongside partner nations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America sails alongside partner nations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to render honors to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyers JS Ise (DDH 182), right, and JS Asahi (DD 119). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the IndoPacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    This work, USS America sails alongside partner nations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

