    Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 5 of 5]

    HAITI

    08.23.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Mathews, a rescue swimmer stationed at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, monitors to a survivor following a medical evacuation in Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard courtesy photo by Dylan Dimer)

