Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Mathews, a rescue swimmer stationed at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, tends to a survivor following a medical evacuation in Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard courtesy photo by Dylan Diemer)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 23:56
|Photo ID:
|6802682
|VIRIN:
|210823-G-AB676-940
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|HT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT