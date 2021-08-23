Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Mathews, a rescue swimmer stationed at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, tends to a survivor following a medical evacuation in Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard courtesy photo by Dylan Diemer)

