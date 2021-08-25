Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Contractors setup a tents to assist U.S. Army soldiers remain on scene while conducting humanitarian efforts in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 25, 2021. The Coast Guard and partner agencies conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

