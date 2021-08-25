210825-N-VJ326-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darryl Barrington, from Suffolk, Va., uses a PRC-117G phone to conduct a communications check on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2021. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

