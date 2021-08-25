210825-N-VJ326-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Bella Macias, from El Paso, Texas, stands watch on the bridge aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2021. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 21:49
|Photo ID:
|6802594
|VIRIN:
|210825-N-VJ326-1023
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT