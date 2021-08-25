Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 11]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210825-N-VJ326-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2021) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Kessler, from Portland, Ore., left, and Operations Specialist Seaman Jacoby Watkins, from Florence, Ala., stand watch aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2021. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 21:49
    Photo ID: 6802590
    VIRIN: 210825-N-VJ326-1005
    Resolution: 4779x3186
    Size: 878.49 KB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT