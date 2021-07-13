Members of the Fort Drum Fire Department, in coordination with the Environmental Division, help to flush debris from the remains of a rustic milk refrigeration system. The Fort Drum Cultural Resources team discovered the foundation of the old milk cooling barn that diverted water from a creek into channels embedded in the floor, lowering the temperature within the structure. Many artifacts from a bygone era were also found at the site. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 22:17 Photo ID: 6802573 VIRIN: 210713-A-AJ780-018 Resolution: 5018x3221 Size: 8.91 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Hometown: WATERTOWN, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.