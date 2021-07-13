Members of the Fort Drum Fire Department, in coordination with the Environmental Division, help to flush debris from the remains of a rustic milk refrigeration system. The Fort Drum Cultural Resources team discovered the foundation of the old milk cooling barn that diverted water from a creek into channels embedded in the floor, lowering the temperature within the structure. Many artifacts from a bygone era were also found at the site. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6802584
|VIRIN:
|210713-A-AJ780-026
|Resolution:
|5731x3826
|Size:
|16.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Hometown:
|WATERTOWN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
LEAVE A COMMENT