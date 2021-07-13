Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator [Image 25 of 26]

    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller 

    10th Mountain Division

    Members of the Fort Drum Fire Department, in coordination with the Environmental Division, help to flush debris from the remains of a rustic milk refrigeration system. The Fort Drum Cultural Resources team discovered the foundation of the old milk cooling barn that diverted water from a creek into channels embedded in the floor, lowering the temperature within the structure. Many artifacts from a bygone era were also found at the site. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Fuller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 22:17
    Photo ID: 6802581
    VIRIN: 210713-A-AJ780-025
    Resolution: 5695x3768
    Size: 17.89 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: WATERTOWN, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator
    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Unearthing an archaic milk refrigerator

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    fire department
    firetruck
    Bernardo Fuller
    archeology
    Directorate of Public Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT