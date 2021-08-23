Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John Paul Jones Shifts Homeport to Everett [Image 1 of 4]

    USS John Paul Jones Shifts Homeport to Everett

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aranza Valdez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) arrives to its new homeport at Naval Station Everett, in Everett, Washington, Aug. 23, 2021. John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, and was formerly homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. ​(U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aranza Valdez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 21:01
    Photo ID: 6802526
    VIRIN: 210823-N-OC394-1140
    Resolution: 4830x3220
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Paul Jones Shifts Homeport to Everett [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aranza Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John Paul Jones Shifts Homeport to Everett
    USS John Paul Jones Shifts Homeport to Everett
    USS John Paul Jones Shifts Homeport to Everett
    USS John Paul Jones Shifts Homeport to Everett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Base

    homeport

    ship

    ddg

    TAGS

    homeport
    JPJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT