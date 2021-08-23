USS John Paul Jones Shifts Homeport to Everett

Ensign Rennie Scott is greeted by her husband on the pier during the arrival of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) to its new homeport at Naval Station Everett, in Everett, Washington, Aug. 23, 2021. John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, and was formerly homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aranza Valdez)

