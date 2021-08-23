Family members wave to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) as it arrives to its new homeport at Naval Base Everett, in Everett Washington August 23, 2021. John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, and was formerly homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. ​(U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aranza Valdez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 21:01 Photo ID: 6802528 VIRIN: 210823-N-OC394-1142 Resolution: 4590x3060 Size: 848.53 KB Location: EVERETT, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Paul Jones Shifts Homeport to Everett [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aranza Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.