    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Rosalie Chang 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210825-N-DH124-0003
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 25, 2021) – The official party salutes the ensign during the change of command ceremony of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew, where Cmdr. Austin Duff will be relieved as commanding officer by Cmdr. Joseph Bubulka, on board Naval Base San Diego. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosalie Chang/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 18:05
    Photo ID: 6802438
    VIRIN: 210825-N-DH124-0003
    Resolution: 1975x1314
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Rosalie Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lcs
    change of command
    uss montgomery
    lcs 8
    comlcsron one

