USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew Change of Command

210825-N-DH124-0003

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 25, 2021) – The official party salutes the ensign during the change of command ceremony of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew, where Cmdr. Austin Duff will be relieved as commanding officer by Cmdr. Joseph Bubulka, on board Naval Base San Diego. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosalie Chang/Released)

