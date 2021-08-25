USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 25, 2021) – Cmdr. Joseph Bubulka, a native of Easton, Pennsylvania, relieved Cmdr. Austin Duff, a native of Gig Harbor, Washington as commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew during a change of command ceremony on board Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 25.



Duff served as the Montgomery Blue Crew executive officer before assuming command in June 2020.

As commanding officer, he led the crew through a challenging Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) while balancing the restrictions of the global health crisis, COVID-19.



“The grit, resilience, and professionalism of the crew have inspired me daily as we tackled pre-deployment training, two deployments, and a challenging maintenance period during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Duff. “You have dug deep within yourselves to excel at every challenge, and I would sail with you on any ship, in any fight!”



Duff’s next tour will be as the Reactor Officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).



Bubulka most recently served as the Montgomery Blue Crew executive officer before assuming command.



“I could not be more honored to be leading the Sailors of Montgomery Blue Crew as their commanding officer,” said Bubulka. “I am humbled by the crew’s ability to continue to drive LCS into the next era of naval warfare and further the operational flexibility of littoral combat ships. I look forward to showing the fleet what we are capable of."



LCS vessels are high-speed, agile, shallow draft, mission-focused surface combatants designed for operations in the littoral environment, yet fully capable of open ocean operations. As part of the surface fleet, LCS has the ability to counter and outpace evolving threats independently or within a network of surface combatants. Paired with advanced sonar and mine hunting capabilities, LCS provides a major contribution, as well as a more diverse set of options to commanders, across the spectrum of operations.

