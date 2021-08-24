Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard embraces H2F [Image 3 of 4]

    Army National Guard embraces H2F

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    A mental and physical health specialist discusses Soldier performance challenges with Army National Guard members during a health seminar at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station in Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2021. The seminar was part of a wider initiative named H2F, or Holistic Health and Fitness, which is designed to enhance readiness in the Total Army. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 16:13
    Photo ID: 6802240
    VIRIN: 210824-Z-NB148-0054
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.29 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard embraces H2F [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Readiness
    Army National Guard
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    H2F

