Army National Guard embraces H2F

Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Johnson, a noncommissioned officer with the Army National Guard’s operations directorate, performs a lunge move under the guidance of a physical fitness specialist during a health seminar at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station in Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2021. The seminar was part of a wider initiative named H2F, or Holistic Health and Fitness, which is designed to enhance readiness in the Total Army. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

