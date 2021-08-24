Army Master Sgt. Erick Burgos, a training and readiness coordinator with the Army National Guard’s intelligence directorate, listens to a speaker during a health seminar at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station in Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2021. The seminar was part of a wider initiative named H2F, or Holistic Health and Fitness, designed to enhance readiness in the Total Army. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 16:13
|Photo ID:
|6802241
|VIRIN:
|210824-Z-NB148-0065
|Resolution:
|7261x4840
|Size:
|15.9 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Guard embraces H2F [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
