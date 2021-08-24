Dover Air Force Base supports evacuation efforts

Airman 1st Class Tyler Davis, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to marshal a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, en route to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts, Aug. 24, 2021. Team Dover members donated infant formula, blankets and clothing in support of the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other vulnerable Afghans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

