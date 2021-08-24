Dover Air Force Base supports evacuation efforts

A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, en route to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts, Aug. 24, 2021. Team Dover members donated infant formula, blankets and clothing in support of the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other vulnerable Afghans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

