    Dover Air Force Base supports evacuation efforts [Image 2 of 5]

    Dover Air Force Base supports evacuation efforts

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Dover Air Force Base Airmen load supplies en route to support the Afghanistan evacuation onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover AFB, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2021. Team Dover members donated infant formula, blankets and clothing in support of the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other vulnerable Afghans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

