Dover Air Force Base Airmen load supplies en route to support the Afghanistan evacuation onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover AFB, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2021. Team Dover members donated infant formula, blankets and clothing in support of the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other vulnerable Afghans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 16:08 Photo ID: 6802205 VIRIN: 210824-F-UO935-1154 Resolution: 5182x3791 Size: 1.89 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover Air Force Base supports evacuation efforts [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.