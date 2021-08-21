Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSRON Patrol Watch [Image 2 of 2]

    MSRON Patrol Watch

    DJIBOUTI

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    GULF OF TADJOURA (August 21, 2021) U.S. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11) patrols the Gulf of Tadjoura, Aug. 21, 2021. The Task Group provides port and harbor security, high-value asset protection and maritime security operations in coastal waterways of the Gulf of Tadjoura. The Task Group includes the MSRON-11 security boat detachment and EOD Platoon 8-2-1, which sweeps the port for explosives as needed. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in Little Creek, Virginia supports both units. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft, and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. The base is also home to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which works with partner nations, coalition forces and interagency/intergovernmental organizations to achieve a unified effort in East Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Spf. Dereck X. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 04:46
    Photo ID: 6801297
    VIRIN: 210821-A-BV182-0003
    Resolution: 3696x2456
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: DJ
    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    MSRON 11

