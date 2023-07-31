Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel | GULF OF TADJOURA (August 21, 2021) U.S. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel | GULF OF TADJOURA (August 21, 2021) U.S. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11) patrols the Gulf of Tadjoura, Aug. 21, 2021. The Task Group provides port and harbor security, high-value asset protection and maritime security operations in coastal waterways of the Gulf of Tadjoura. The Task Group includes the MSRON-11 security boat detachment and EOD Platoon 8-2-1, which sweeps the port for explosives as needed. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in Little Creek, Virginia supports both units. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft, and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. The base is also home to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which works with partner nations, coalition forces and interagency/intergovernmental organizations to achieve a unified effort in East Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Spf. Dereck X. White) see less | View Image Page

MSRON 11 Dedicated to the Mission at Camp Lemonnier



By BM2 Jordan Baus



U.S. Navy has an extensive history of conducting operations on riverways, coastal environments, and inland harbors. The Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) has played a vital role in this storied history.



For over 247 years, the U.S. Navy has employed small craft tactical boats to conduct maritime operations in littoral waters playing a crucial role in national security and anti-terrorism/force protection.



The riverine community, today called MSRON, can trace its origin back to the brave small boat teams that fought in the deltas of Vietnam.



As seen on the small craft insignias worn by MSRON coxswains, the three stars represent the main U.S. Navy riverine campaigns during Vietnam called Operation GAME WARDEN, Operation MARKET TIME, and Operation SEALORDS.



As small boat operations waned in the 1980s, the bombing of the USS Cole on October 12, 2000, transitioned the use of small boats to primarily overseas asset force protection.

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, is located along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which serves as the gateway from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.



This geographically strategic location presents a variety of challenges and threats from violent extremist organizations to U.S. strategic competitors.



Since 2009, MSRONs have supported CLDJ port security operations, enabling maritime operations in and around the Horn of Africa.



MSRON 11 is a U.S. Navy Reserve unit from Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach currently deployed to CLDJ and consists of three warfare specialties to accomplish its primary mission of escort and security.



The specialties include the maritime team, convoy team, and Tactical Operations Center. The three warfare specialties work in collaboration with CLDJ’s Port Operations and Military Working Dog teams with U.S. Army Quick Reaction Forces and Djiboutian port facilities to provide the best possible maritime security to U.S. Navy and U.S. Military Sealift Command ships.



This goal is only accomplished through the efforts of the amazing men and women within our ranks who represent some of the best the U.S. Navy Reserve has to offer.