GULF OF TADJOURA (August 21, 2021) U.S. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven (MSRON-11) patrols the Gulf of Tadjoura, Aug. 21, 2021. The Task Group provides port and harbor security, high-value asset protection and maritime security operations in coastal waterways of the Gulf of Tadjoura. The Task Group includes the MSRON-11 security boat detachment and EOD Platoon 8-2-1, which sweeps the port for explosives as needed. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in Little Creek, Virginia supports both units. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft, and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. The base is also home to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which works with partner nations, coalition forces and interagency/intergovernmental organizations to achieve a unified effort in East Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Spf. Dereck X. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 04:46 Photo ID: 6801296 VIRIN: 210821-A-BV182-0002 Resolution: 3696x2456 Size: 3.2 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSRON Patrol Watch [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.