Leaders attend first annual warrant officer summit

Chief Warrant Officer Jason Buzzard, U.S. Army Warrant Officer Recruiter, Special Operations Recruiter Battalion, United States European, African and Central Command Regions, talks about how to recruit your replacement with fellow warrant officers and leaders from the European theater, during the first annual Warrant Officer Summit in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 23-24, 2021. This summit brought warrant officers together to grow professionally, gather information at the strategic level, and network across all branches of the Army. Topics and discussions ranged from the six pillars of a warrant officer to leader development domain. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

