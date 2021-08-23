Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders attend first annual warrant officer summit [Image 2 of 6]

    Leaders attend first annual warrant officer summit

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, speaks to warrant officers and leaders from the European theater, during the first annual Warrant Officer Summit in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 23-24, 2021. strategic level, and network across all branches of the Army. This summit brought warrant officers together to grow professionally, gather information at the strategic level, and network across all branches of the Army. Topics and discussions ranged from the six pillars of a warrant officer to leader development domain. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders attend first annual warrant officer summit [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    warrantofficer
    armynewswire
    warrantofficersummit

