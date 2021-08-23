Leaders attend first annual warrant officer summit

A U.S. Army warrant officer and summit attendee asks a question, during the first annual Warrant Officer Summit in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 23-24, 2021. This summit brought warrant officers together to grow professionally, gather information at the strategic level, and network across all branches of the Army. Topics and discussions ranged from the six pillars of a warrant officer to leader development domain. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

