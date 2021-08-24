Logistics Specialist Seaman Marshall Brucker and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Scott Lipscomb, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, track and manage inventory of living supplies in support of Operation Allies Refuge (OAR), August 24, 2021, at Naval Air Station Sigonella (NASSIG), Italy. The supplies were used by hundreds of qualified evacuees who arrived to NASSIG from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 04:23 Photo ID: 6801254 VIRIN: 210824-N-DO192-0001 Resolution: 2944x1968 Size: 1.44 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.