    NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees

    NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Patrick Hanlon (right) and Logistics Specialist Seaman Rhiannon Mattingly, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, guide a vehicle out of the temporary housing facility, August 23, 2021, at Naval Air Station Sigonella (NASSIG), Italy. Hanlon and Mattingly’s normal duties are ship logistics support representative and post office representative. FLCSI re-assigned them and more than a hundred of its military and civilian personnel to logistical support roles for Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 04:23
    Photo ID: 6801253
    VIRIN: 210823-F-DO192-0024
    Resolution: 2944x1968
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

