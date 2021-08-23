Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Patrick Hanlon (right) and Logistics Specialist Seaman Rhiannon Mattingly, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, guide a vehicle out of the temporary housing facility, August 23, 2021, at Naval Air Station Sigonella (NASSIG), Italy. Hanlon and Mattingly’s normal duties are ship logistics support representative and post office representative. FLCSI re-assigned them and more than a hundred of its military and civilian personnel to logistical support roles for Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 04:23
|Photo ID:
|6801253
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-DO192-0024
|Resolution:
|2944x1968
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT