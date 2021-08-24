Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations

210824-N-NQ285-1044

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 24, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Nathaniel Stover, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during routine flight operations, Aug. 24. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

