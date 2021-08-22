210822-N-NQ285-1463

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 22, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) refuel an MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), on the ship's flight deck, Aug. 22. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 02:01 Photo ID: 6801195 VIRIN: 210822-N-NQ285-1463 Resolution: 5031x3594 Size: 1.29 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.