    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210824-N-NQ285-1133
    ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) remove chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during routine flight operations, Aug. 24. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 02:01
    Photo ID: 6801201
    VIRIN: 210824-N-NQ285-1133
    Resolution: 4766x3404
    Size: 819.43 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG
    USN News

