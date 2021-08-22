Land Hosts Indian Navy Delegation

POLARIS POINT, Guam (August 23, 2021) Navy Diver 1st Class John Thomason, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), explains some of the capabilities of the dive locker to members of an Indian navy delegation during a tour of Land, August 23, as part of Malabar 2021. Malabar 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

