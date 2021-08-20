Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indian Ships pull into Guam

    Indian Ships pull into Guam

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Naomi Johnson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (August 21, 2021) The Indian navy frigate INS Shivalik (F47) sails into Apra Harbor, Guam, August 21, as part of Malabar 2021. Malabar 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Naval Base Guam
    Indian Navy
    Shivalik
    Malabar 2021

