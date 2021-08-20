POLARIS POINT, Guam (August 21, 2021) The Indian navy anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kadmatt (P29) sails into Apra Harbor, Guam, August 21, as part of Malabar 2021. Malabar 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 23:12 Photo ID: 6801095 VIRIN: 210821-N-VO134-2004 Resolution: 5043x3602 Size: 765.29 KB Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indian Ships pull into Guam [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.