CSG-7, CSS-15 Host Indian Navy in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (August 23, 2021) Indian navy Vice. Adm. Ajendra Singh, flag officer commanding-in-chief, eastern naval command, speaks with Cmdr. Steven Lawrence, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), during a tour of the submarine’s torpedo room, Aug. 23. Members of the Indian navy delegation visited Guam and Oklahoma City. Indian naval vessels are in 7th Fleet to support the upcoming Malabar 2021 exercise. Malabar 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese, and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meagan Morrison)

