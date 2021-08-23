CSG-7, CSS-15 Host Indian Navy in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (August 23, 2021) Cmdr, Jason Paradis, officer-in-charge of Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Det. Guam, discusses the capabilities of the Integrated Submarine Piloting and Navigation trainer to members of the Indian navy delegation, Aug. 23. Indian naval vessels are in 7th Fleet to support the upcoming Malabar 2021 exercise. Malabar 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese, and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meagan Morrison)

