CSG-7, CSS-15 Host Indian Navy in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (August 23, 2021) Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander, Submarine Group 7, provides a brief to members of the Indian navy delegation visiting Guam, Aug. 23. Indian naval vessels are in 7th Fleet to support the upcoming Malabar 2021 exercise. Malabar 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese, and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. Photo altered for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meagan Morrison)

