    CSG-7, CSS-15 Host Indian Navy in Guam [Image 1 of 3]

    CSG-7, CSS-15 Host Indian Navy in Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Lt. Meagan Morrison 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (August 23, 2021) Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander, Submarine Group 7, provides a brief to members of the Indian navy delegation visiting Guam, Aug. 23. Indian naval vessels are in 7th Fleet to support the upcoming Malabar 2021 exercise. Malabar 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian, Indian, Japanese, and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. Photo altered for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Meagan Morrison)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 22:03
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-7, CSS-15 Host Indian Navy in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by LT Meagan Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarines
    Guam
    COMSUBPAC
    Malabar
    CTF-74
    CSS-15

