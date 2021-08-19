Wearing a powered, air-purified, hazardous materials respirator suit, an Airman from the 673d Medical Group (MDG) pauses for a portrait during exercise Ready Eagle 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. Ready Eagle 21 is a medical readiness training exercise that evaluated the 673d MDG’s ability to respond to a simulated mass casualty event following a notional CBRN attack with the goal of enhancing JBER’s medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 21:31
|Photo ID:
|6801047
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-HY271-0246
|Resolution:
|5405x7568
|Size:
|15.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 673d Medical Group conducts readiness exercise Ready Eagle 21 at JBER [Image 35 of 35], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
