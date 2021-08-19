Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    673d Medical Group conducts readiness exercise Ready Eagle 21 at JBER [Image 29 of 35]

    673d Medical Group conducts readiness exercise Ready Eagle 21 at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Wearing powered, air-purified, hazardous materials respirator suits, Airmen from the 673d Medical Group (MDG) pause for a group photo during exercise Ready Eagle 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. Ready Eagle 21 is a medical readiness training exercise that evaluated the 673d MDG’s ability to respond to a simulated mass casualty event following a notional CBRN attack with the goal of enhancing JBER’s medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 21:31
    Photo ID: 6801045
    VIRIN: 210819-F-HY271-0236
    Resolution: 7065x4710
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 673d Medical Group conducts readiness exercise Ready Eagle 21 at JBER [Image 35 of 35], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN
    Ready Eagle 21

