673d Medical Group conducts readiness exercise Ready Eagle 21 at JBER

Airmen from the 673d Medical Group (MDG) transfer a simulated patient via stretcher during exercise Ready Eagle 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. Ready Eagle 21 is a medical readiness training exercise that evaluated the 673d MDG’s ability to respond to a simulated mass casualty event following a notional chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attack with the goal of enhancing JBER’s medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

